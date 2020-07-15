Sommer på Amagermuseet

De besøgende får rørt sig på gårdspladsen. Foto: TorbenStender.
De besøgende får rørt sig på gårdspladsen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Selv om man har fri kan man godt ende op i skole. Foto: TorbenStender.
Selv om man har fri kan man godt ende op i skole. Foto: TorbenStender.
Museets have bliver vist frem. Foto: TorbenStender.
Museets have bliver vist frem. Foto: TorbenStender.
Man kan også besøge museets grise. Foto: TorbenStender.
Man kan også besøge museets grise. Foto: TorbenStender.
Amagermuseets mange frivillige gør museet levende. Foto: TorbenStender.
Amagermuseets mange frivillige gør museet levende. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Vasketøjet hænges til tørre. Foto: TorbenStender.
Vasketøjet hænges til tørre. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der deltages i lege fra gamle dage. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der deltages i lege fra gamle dage. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Der hjælpes med vasketøjet. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der hjælpes med vasketøjet. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk