Stranddag

Weekendens gode vejr får mange til at tage en tur til vandet. Foto: TorbenStender.

Havet ud for Mormorstranden er et yndet udflugtsmål om sommeren, hvilket da også kan ses på den store folkemængde på selve stranden samt ved Dragør Søbad og Dragør Fort. Foto: TorbenStender.
