Stranden badeklar

I begyndelsen af sidste uge startede arbejdet med at gøre Mormorstranden klar til badegæster – og der gik ikke længe, før de første rykkede ind. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Der skulle specialudstyr til for at kunne fiske tangen op. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Mormorstranden har i år været ramt af ekstraordinært megen tang. Nu skal den opgravede bunke blot køres væk. Foto: TorbenStender.
