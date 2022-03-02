Tøndeslagning i Dragør Kirke

Der bliver slået igennem ved tøndeslagning ved Dragør Kirke ... Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
... af både store og små. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Fotos: Hans Jacob Sørensen.

