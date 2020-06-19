Trold i skoven

Der er kommet ny beboer i Kongelunden – trolden Bjarke Cirkelsten har slået sig ned et sted i skoven. Den store trold er skabt af kunstner Thomas Dambo. Det forlyder, at trolden er en del af en skattejagt – »Troldefolkefesten«. Hold øje med hjemmesiden www.trollmap.com for informationer om skattejagten. Foto: TorbenStender.
