Det nyindrettede turistkontor står klar til sæsonen – blandt andet med skærm i plexiglas installeret ved skranken. Foto: TorbenStender.
Leder af Dragør Turistkontor Lena Just Lund står iført handsker klar med brochurer og håndsprit. Foto: TorbenStender.
Turistsæsonen skudt i gang

Mandag den 11. maj slog Drag­ør Turistkontor dørene op for en 2020-sæson, der sikkert bliver lidt speciel. Dog blev flaget på pladsen foran turistkontoret hejst på slaget 10 som vanligt. Foto: TorbenStender.
