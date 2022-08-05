Udflugt

Et får forekommer lige at skulle tjekke, om det nu også kan passe, at græsset er grønnere på den anden side af det elektriske hegn. Foto: Tom Clausen.
Et får forekommer lige at skulle tjekke, om det nu også kan passe, at græsset er grønnere på den anden side af det elektriske hegn. Foto: Tom Clausen.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk