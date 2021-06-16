Ugens vandtemperatur

Nu da Drag­ør Søbad er åbent, er det igen tid til målinger af både vand- og lufttemperatur, som her fra i mandags, den 14. juni, der viser, at vandet stadigvæk er lidt køligt.
