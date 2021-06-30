Ugens vandtemperatur

De varme sommerdage fortsætter – og det har for alvor sat sit præg på badevandstemperaturen. Drag­ør Søbad kunne mandag den 28. juni konstatere, at vandet nu er 24 grader – 5 grader varmere end sidste mandag. Luftens temperatur toppede på dagen ved målingen kl. 16, hvor der blev målt hele 28 grader.
