Ugens vandtemperatur

Ugens badevandstemperatur fra søbadet.
Efter en uge med masser af sol og varme er temperaturen på Drag­ør Søbad steget. Mandag den 29. juni kl. 16 blev vandtemperaturen målt til 22° – en stigning på ikke mindre end 4° på en uge. Lufttemperaturen var ligeledes steget 4° – fra 20° til 24° C.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk