Ugens vandtemperatur

På Drag­ør Søbads sidste åbningsdag i denne sæson, mandag den 31. august, var både vand og luft en halvkølig fornøjelse.
Sommerens vandtemperaturer målt i Drag­ør Søbad hver mandag fra uge 26 og frem til denne uges.
