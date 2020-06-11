Uheld på Kirkevej

Hovedstadens Beredskab rykkede onsdag den 3. juni ud til et mindre trafikuheld ved Wiedergården. Ifølge Hovedstadens Beredskab var fire biler involveret i uheldet, der var uden personskade. Beredskabet sørgede efterfølgende for oprydning af vejbanen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Hovedstadens Beredskab rykkede onsdag den 3. juni ud til et mindre trafikuheld ved Wiedergården. Ifølge Hovedstadens Beredskab var fire biler involveret i uheldet, der var uden personskade. Beredskabet sørgede efterfølgende for oprydning af vejbanen. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk