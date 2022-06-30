Varm velkomst

Lørdag den 25. juni åbnede Butik 22 døren til lokalerne på Kongevejen 5, som man har overtaget fra Drag­ør Lyd & Billede. I dagens anledning havde en række af de øvrige handlende i de omkringliggende butikker valgt at byde den nye forretning velkommen til området med gode tilbud og hyggelige tiltag til glæde for kunderne. Foto: TorbenStender.
