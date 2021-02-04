Vintertræning

Mens de fleste fritidsforeninger må holde lukket på grund af coronarestriktioner, har medlemmerne af Drag­ør Sejlklub stadig mulighed for at træne. Året rundt sejler klubbens finnjoller ud – når vejret tillader det – ofte flere gange om ugen. Foto: TorbenStender.
