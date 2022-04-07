Åbent hus i aktivitetshuset

Der var gang i både bånd, silkepapir og limpistoler, da der blev afholdt åbent kreativt hus med workshopper i Dragørs Aktivitetshus på Wiedergården. Blandt andet blev de besøgende tilbudt at lære at lave en blomst i crepepapir. Foto: TorbenStender.
