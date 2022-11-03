Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.

Halloween i den gamle by

Mandag aften den 31. oktober blev halloween fejret rundt om i Dragør – og i særdeleshed i den gamle by, som blev invaderet af hekse, spøgelser, monstre og mange andre.

Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk