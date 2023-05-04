Afskedskaffe 

Der blev i fredags, den 28. april, serveret gratis kaffe foran Irma-butikken på Neels Torv. Det var naturligvis den klassiske Irma-kaffe, gæsterne fik tilbudt. I retur fik Irmas ansatte både varme tanker, søde ord og gode ønsker for fremtiden. Foto: TorbenStender.
