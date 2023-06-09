Afslutningskoncert

Søndag den 4. juni afholdt Dragør Kirkes Børnekor afslutningskoncert i kirken. Foto: TorbenStender.
De unge korsangere kan nu gå på en velfortjent sommerferie. Foto: TorbenStender.
