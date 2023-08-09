Badevandstemperatur

Denne uges målinger fra Dragør Søbad viser et fald i både luft- og vandtemperaturen i forhold til sidste uges målinger. Dog behøver man ikke hoppe i bølgen blå for at blive våd, men hvis man gør, så kan man nyde at vandet er lidt varmere end luften.
Denne uges målinger fra Dragør Søbad viser et fald i både luft- og vandtemperaturen i forhold til sidste uges målinger. Dog behøver man ikke hoppe i bølgen blå for at blive våd, men hvis man gør, så kan man nyde at vandet er lidt varmere end luften.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2023 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk