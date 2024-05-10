Foto: TorbenStender.
Gymnastik-opvisning

Af Mikael Sonne

Amagerland Gymnastikforening (ALG) afholdt lørdag den 4. maj deres årlige forårsopvisning i Hollænderhallen.

Foreningens mange hold demonstrerede her for venner og familie, hvad de havde lært i løbet af året.

Der springes for alle pengene. Foto: TorbenStender.
Præstér – og så hurtigt tilbage i køen for en ny tur. Foto: TorbenStender.
Selv om det er børnene, der skal optræde, så kan de voksne jo også godt være med. Foto: TorbenStender.
