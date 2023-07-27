Sommer på Amagermuseet

Igen i år benytter mange muligheden for en tur i den flotte, gamle brandbil. Foto: HAS.
Igen i år benytter mange muligheden for en tur i den flotte, gamle brandbil. Foto: HAS.
Foto: HAS.
Foto: HAS.

Foto: Museum Amager.
Foto: Museum Amager.

Fotos: Museum Amager.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2023 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk