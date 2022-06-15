Badevandstemperatur

Selvom lufttemperaturen er steget et par grader siden sidste mandag, er badevandet på Dragør Søbad ikke blevet varmere den seneste uge. Mens vandtemperaturen mandag den 6. juni nåede op på 18 grader, var den i mandags faldet til 16 grader.
