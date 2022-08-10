Badevandstemperatur

Mandagens temperaturmålinger ved Dragør Søbad viser et lille fald i vandtemperaturen, mens lufttemperaturen ligger på niveau med sidste uges mandagsmåling.
Mandagens temperaturmålinger ved Dragør Søbad viser et lille fald i vandtemperaturen, mens lufttemperaturen ligger på niveau med sidste uges mandagsmåling.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk