Badevandstemperatur

Mandagens – sæsonens sidste – temperaturmåling ved Drag­ør Søbad viser med fald i både vand- og lufttemperatur (i forhold til sidste uges målinger) så fint årsagen til sæsonens afslutning.
Mandagens – sæsonens sidste – temperaturmåling ved Drag­ør Søbad viser med fald i både vand- og lufttemperatur (i forhold til sidste uges målinger) så fint årsagen til sæsonens afslutning.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk