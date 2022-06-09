Forårskoncert

Torsdag den 2. juni holdt Dragør Vokal Ensemble forårskoncert i Kedelhuset. Repertoiret var en vifte af danske sange, lidt swing, renæssance, klassisk og musicals. Foto: TorbenStender.
