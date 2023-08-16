Forrygende havnefest

Det var til blandet vejr, at Dragør Havnefest løb af stablen sidste weekend. Foto: TorbenStender.
Allerede første aften havde mange fundet vej til havnepladsen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Philip Helgstrand – arrangøren af Dragør Havnefest – får sig en velfortjent pause efter det store arbejde. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der var DJ-underholdning mellem koncerterne. Foto: TorbenStender.
Hvide Løgne indledte fredag aften rækken af koncerter. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der var sjov for de mindste i tivoliet hele weekenden. Foto: TorbenStender.
Bilforhandleren Henrik Wessel var atter på plads med biludstilling på Strandlinien. Foto: TorbenStender.
Billeder fra fredag til Dragør Havnefest. Fotos: TorbenStender.

På trods af regn var der god stemning, da Cheif 1 gik på scenen lørdag aften. Foto: TorbenStender.
Det trofast publikum fester med paraplyer. Foto: TorbenStender.
Voldsom regn ramte havnepladsen lørdag. Foto: TorbenStender.
Cheif 1 med band. Foto: TorbenStender.
Høj stemning i ly for regnen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Den syngende murer giver koncert. Foto: TorbenStender.
Pretty Real. Foto: TorbenStender.
Lørdag bød dog ikke kun på regn. Tidligere på dagen var der rig mulighed for at nyde koncerterne. Foto: TorbenStender.
Pretty Real. Foto: TorbenStender.
Rene Richardt og Kofoed. Foto: TorbenStender.
Banditz afslutter en regnfuld lørdag på Dragør Havneplads. Foto: TorbenStender.
Billeder fra lørdagens koncerter. Fotos: TorbenStender.

Mange fandt vej til havnepladsen, da solen atter kom frem søndag. Foto: TorbenStender.
Mormor Duo åbnede rækken af koncerter søndag. Foto: TorbenStender.
Time Out. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
På Slaget 12 lukkede Dragør Havnefest med deres koncert søndag eftermiddag. Foto: TorbenStender.
Søndag var der atter sol over Dragør Havnefest. Fotos: TorbenStender.

