Flotte hatte er kommet på udstilling i aktivitethuset. Foto: TorbenStender.

Hatteudstilling

Frem til på fredag, den 15. marts, afholdes i Dragørs Aktivitetshus i åbningstiden kl. 8–16 en hatteudstilling. 

De udstillede kreationer er alle udført af Hanne Kalsing, der også selv står bag udstillingen.

MS

