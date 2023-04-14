Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er korsang under spisningen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er korsang under spisningen. Foto: TorbenStender.

Himmelske bidder

Dragør Kirke havde i anledning af påsken inviteret til en helt særlig skærtorsdagsgudstjeneste. 

I forbindelse med gudstjenesten blev der nemlig serveret et måltid, som deltagerne kunne nyde i fællesskab.

 

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2023 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk