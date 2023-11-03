Kammermusik i kirken

Kirkerummet i Store Magleby Kirke genlød søndag den 29. oktober af smukke toner fra de to musikere Ulla Miilmann, på fløjte, og Galya Kolarova, på flygel. 

Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.

