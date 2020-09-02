Konfirmation

Lørdag den 29. august afholdt man i Drag­ør Kirke konfirmationer, der var udsat fra foråret. Foto: TorbenStender.
En del af konfirmanderne kørte efter den kirkelige ceremoni væk i specielle køretøjer. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
