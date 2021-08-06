Lodsflaget hejses på isbåden »Mågen«. Foto: TorbenStender.
Unge lodser dekorerer modellodsbåde. Foto: TorbenStender.
Lodsens Dag

Havnepladsen dannede lørdag den 31. juli ramme om årets Lodsens Dag. 

Det var Danmarks Lodsmuseumsforening, der stod bag arrangementet, der bød på aktiviteter for store såvel som små.

Reb og knob hører sejlerlivet til. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Frivillig fra Danmarks Lodsmuseumsforening viser teknikken bag navigation. Foto: TorbenStender.
Selv de mindste af de små kan finde skatte ... Foto: TorbenStender.
