Nedtagning af juletræ

Det er ikke kun i hjemmene rundt omkring i Dragør, at julen lige så småt må vige for det nye år. Mandag den 27. december gjaldt det også byens juletræ på Neels Torv. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
