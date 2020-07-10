Ny forfatter i Dragør

Lørdag den 11. juli kl. 12–14 gæster debuterende forfatter Monika L. Pedersen butikken Laura Ella, Badstuevælen 2B, med sin bog om selvhjælp »Frø til spiring – for bedre balance i livet«.
