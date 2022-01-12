Foto: TorbenStender.
Rigtige vikinger

Selvom kalenderen siger januar – og vejret kun kunne byde på 3 grader og frisk vind – var der alligevel flere rigtige vikinger, der søndag den 9. januar tog en tur i vandet ved Dragør Søbad.

