Sæsonafslutning på turistkontoret

Med efterårsferiens afslutning lukkede Drag­ør Turistkontor ned for en lidt speciel sæson. Her er det Lena Just Lund, der ved det lille turistkontor stryger Dannebrog for sidste gang i år. Foto: TorbenStender.
