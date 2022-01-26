Smuk og kold vinterlørdag

Selvom temperaturen i lørdags kun lige sneg sig op over 3 grader, var mange mennesker ude og nyde det smukke vejr. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
