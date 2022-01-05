Mandag den 27. december fangede fotograf Kjeld Madsen blandt andet dette skønne, sneklædte motiv af den sydlige del af Amager med Drag­ør Havn og Fort i forgrunden. Foto: Dragør Luftfoto ApS/Kjeld Madsen.
Mandag den 27. december fangede fotograf Kjeld Madsen blandt andet dette skønne, sneklædte motiv af den sydlige del af Amager med Drag­ør Havn og Fort i forgrunden. Foto: Dragør Luftfoto ApS/Kjeld Madsen.

Sneklædt Dragør

Mens temperaturen i denne uge ligger og hopper rundt lige under de ti graders varme, kan det være svært at forstå, at man ikke skal længere end en uge tilbage i tiden, førend alt omkring en lyste op i glinsende hvide nuancer. 

Foto: Dragør Luftfoto ApS/Kjeld Madsen.
Foto: Dragør Luftfoto ApS/Kjeld Madsen.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk