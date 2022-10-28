Søndagskoncert

Dragørs Aktivitetshus på Wiedergården lagde søndag den 23. oktober lokaler og kaffeborde til, da de to lokale spillemænd – Uffe Thiel og Jan Tinggaard – sammen gav koncert under navnet John Mogensen Duo.

John Mogensen Duo. Foto: TorbenStender.
John Mogensen Duo. Foto: TorbenStender.

