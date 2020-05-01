Fredag i sidste uge bød på masser af sol. Det gav blandt andet mulighed for at nyde en sandwich i det fri. Foto: TorbenStender.
De klassiske biler kommer også ud af deres vinterhi ... Foto: TorbenStender.
Klargørelse. Foto: TorbenStender.
Sol over Dragør Havn

På sin tur rundt i lokalområdet, fangede Dragør Nyts fotograf, Torben Stender, en række stemningsbilleder fra Dragør Havn.

