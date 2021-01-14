Udeliv i en coronatid

Medlemmer af SAS’s løbeklub hygger sig efter deres søndagsløbetur ved Sydvestpynten. Trods blæst og fugt brugte rigtig mange borgere deres søndag i det fri, både langs stranden og ved Kongelunden. Foto: TorbenStender.
Masser af besøgende på Sydvestpynten. Foto: TorbenStender.
Udelivet i Kongelunden. Foto: TorbenStender.
