Usikker leg

Kulden har dækket Batterisøen med is, og det tiltrækker både store og små til sjov og leg. Imidlertid forlyder det fra Drag­ør Kommune, at det ikke er blevet konstateret, at isen er sikker. I kommunens annonce i denne uges avis (side 6) meddeles det, at al færdsel på isbelagte vandhuller som udgangspunkt er forbudt, med mindre kommunen direkte har meldt ud, at isen er sikker at færdes på. Det forventes, at der vil blive foretaget måling i uge 7. Fra kommunen meldes det, at man vil sætte skilte op, når isen er sikker – og det vil også blive meldt ud på kommunens hjemmeside dragoer.dk. Foto: TorbenStender (fotoet er taget, førend udmeldingen kom fra kommunen).
