Årets juletræ på Neels Torv sættes op tirsdag formiddag. De kommende dage skal træet gøres helt klar til den store juletræs­tænding, der vil løbe af stablen lørdag den 25. november kl. 16. Foto: TorbenStender.
Årets juletræ på Neels Torv sættes op tirsdag formiddag. De kommende dage skal træet gøres helt klar til den store juletræs­tænding, der vil løbe af stablen lørdag den 25. november kl. 16. Foto: TorbenStender.

Årets juletræ på Neels Torv rejst

Det kræver snilde og behændighed – samt lidt motoriseret hjælp – at få det store træ på plads. Foto: TorbenStender.
Det kræver snilde og behændighed – samt lidt motoriseret hjælp – at få det store træ på plads. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2023 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk