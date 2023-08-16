Badevandstemperatur

Efter lørdagens voldsomme regnvejr lader sommeren til at være vendt tilbage. Ved mandagens måling på Dragør Søbad var vandtemperaturen steget med tre grader siden sidste mandag – og luften var hele otte grader varmere.
