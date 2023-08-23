Badevandstemperatur

Ved mandagens måling af badevandet ved Dragør Søbad måtte man konstatere, at vandet ikke helt kunne nå op på de 20 grader, som var højeste temperatur ugen før. Højest målte lufttemperatur viser sig med 23 grader at være uændret.
