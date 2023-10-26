Amagermuseets mange efterårsferieaktiviteter er afsluttet for i år. På den sidste dag bliver museet begunstiget med godt vejr, og det synes at være en ekstra nydelse for dagens gæster på gårdspladsen i den gamle museumsgård. Foto: TorbenStender.
Efterår på Amagermuseet

Smagsprøver står klar i sommerkøkkenet. Foto: TorbenStender.
En af museets trofaste frivillige tager sig en velfortjent kaffepause. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Grøntsagerne på gårdspladsens torvevogn studeres. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
