Farverig og festlig fastelavns-fejring

Dragør Gadelaug holder traditionen med tøndeslagning på Neels Torv i live. Foto: TorbenStender.
Børn iler til for at få del i slikken i Dragør Centrets tønde. Foto: Torben Stender.
Dagen igennem kan man se mange sjove udklædninger. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er gaver til tøndekonger og bedst udklædte. Foto: TorbenStender.
Gadelavet har også sørget for en tønde til de voksne. Foto: TorbenStender.
Dragør Centret inviterer alle børn til fastelavn om lørdagen. Foto: TorbenStender.
I Den Gamle Bager på Kongevejen bliver en masse fastelavnsboller langet over disken. Foto: TorbenStender.
Rytterne fra Dragør Fastelavnsforeninger begynder søndag årets puncherute hos Dragør Borgerforening i Beghuset. Foto: TorbenStender.
Hestene på Badstuevælen – klar til turen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Fastelavnsgudstjeneste i Dragør Kirke. Foto: TorbenStender.
Efter gudstjeneste og tøndeslagning er der varm kakao og fastelavnsboller i Sognegården. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der serveres forfriskninger til musikvognen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Uden for kirken bliver der slået katten af tønden. Foto: TorbenStender.
I Sydstrands Centeret er der punch til både rytterne og det fremmødte publikum. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der skåles og synges ved »havfruehuset« på Kongevejen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Et talstærkt publikum står forventningfuldt klar på Blushøj. Foto: TorbenStender.
Henrik Kruuse, der er præsident for Lions Drag­ør, overrækker vandrepokalen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Frokost på Dragør Strandhotel. Foto: TorbenStender.
Lions Dragør er klar med varme og kolde drikkevarer. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Dorthe P. Kokholm vinder tøndeslagningen på Engvej og er årets tøndedronning. Foto: TorbenStender.
I regn ankommer rytterne fra Vennekredsen til Wiedergården mandag. Foto: TorbenStender.
Publikum står klar ved Dragørs Aktivitetshus. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Inden kampen mod tønden på Hovedgaden har tilskuerne mulighed for at få varmen til fastelavnsjazz i Store Magleby Kirke. Foto: TorbenStender.
Det er igen i år bandet New Jack Street, der står for den musikalske underholdning i kirken. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Tøndedronningen Mie Nielsen overrækker belønning i form af bånd ... Foto: TorbenStender.
... og kys. Foto: TorbenStender.
Hollands ambassadør Nienke Trooster overrækker kransen til årets vinder af tøndeslagningen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Fastelavnsmandag blev en våd dag for både to- og firebenede. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der skåles og synges på Amagermuseet efter tøndeslagningen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Fotos: TorbenStender.

