Flyttedag

Folkekirkens Nødhjælps genbrugsbutik flytter i nye lokaler på den anden side af vejen. Den nye butik åbner på Kirkevej 146 tirsdag den 1. september. Foto: TorbenStender.
Folkekirkens Nødhjælps genbrugsbutik flytter i nye lokaler på den anden side af vejen. Den nye butik åbner på Kirkevej 146 tirsdag den 1. september. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk