Trods det kølige vejr nyder mange en forårs-is. Foto: TorbenStender.
Trods det kølige vejr nyder mange en forårs-is. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der bages igen hjemmelavede vafler. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der bages igen hjemmelavede vafler. Foto: TorbenStender.

Is-sæsonen godt i gang

Lørdag var der travlhed foran Vaffelbageren Nyhavns butik på Kongevejen i Dragør. Isbutikken startede nemlig issæsonen med gratis is og kaffe til de mange fremmødte.

TM

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2024 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk