Julegudstjenester

Igen i år satte coronaen sit aftryk på julegudstjenesterne. Udenfor var byen klædt i hvidt, og der var fin julestemning indenfor – men der var imidlertid også god plads på bænkene. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
