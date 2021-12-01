Juletræstænding

Det vrimlede med folk på Neels Torv i lørdags – borgmesterens oplæsning af julehistorie og tænding af juletræet stod nemlig traditionen tro på programmet for dagen. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Akkompagneret af musik af Fin Alfred og Mogens Bille bliver der danset om juletræet. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Borgmester Helle Barth læste traditionen tro højt fra Peters Jul, inden træet på torvet blev tændt. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Foto: Maria Nielsen.
